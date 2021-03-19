City flushing, testing hydrants beginning April 4

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Division of Water & Sewer will begin flushing the City’s fire hydrants at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. Flushing will begin in areas north of Doris Drive, including Peebles Estates and Rona Hills and will continue 24 hours a day, five days a week until completed. Flushing in all areas south of Doris Drive, including Wright View and Wright State University areas, will begin approximately April 12.

While the division will make every effort to follow the outlined schedule, it is subject to change without notice due to the nature of the work. Inclement weather, emergencies and other interruptions may also cause a deviation from the schedule. Flushing and testing are planned to complete on or about May 7.

Residents should be aware that the hydrant flushing process sometimes produces discolored tap water, however it is an essential part of maintaining quality water and efficient fire protection for Fairborn residents. Hydrant flushing serves to clean out iron deposits that may form on the side of water lines and also affords the opportunity for periodic maintenance of city fire hydrants.

During the process, a City operator will open each hydrant to its fullest, possibly stirring up deposits that may have accumulated and remove them from the system. The operator cleans and lubricates accessible operating parts, checks the hydrant and hydrant valve for proper operation and records any deficiencies for follow-up repair. The length of time of a hydrant flush varies, depending on how much sediment is in the water main at that location.

In order to ensure that all Fairborn residents experience the least inconvenience possible during the course of this process, we ask that you consult cable Channel 5 or the City’s website (www.ci.fairborn.oh.us) for updates in the flushing schedule.

During the flushing, all citizens are advised to check the water frequently before and during the course of doing laundry or any other project that may suffer damage from discolored water. The city advises this even when flushing is not being conducted in the immediate area. If a resident experiences discolored water, run the affected faucet for 2-3 minutes. If discoloration is still present, shut the faucet off and try again later.

In the event that clothes become discolored as a result of washing during hydrant flushing, rust remover is available during regular business hours from the Utility Billing Office at 44 W. Hebble Ave.

For further information concerning the flushing program, or if you experience discolored water for an unreasonable amount of time, contact the Division of Water & Sewer at 754-3097 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.