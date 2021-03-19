Yellow Springs artists release stop-motion video

YELLOW SPRINGS — A cast of musical garden gnomes stars in a new music video by Yellow Springs music and arts collective Toadstool Shadow. To celebrate the last day of winter, Toadstool Shadow will release its track, “Have You Got It Yet?” on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

The video will premiere simultaneously on the Toadstool Shadow YouTube and YS Community Access television Channel 5.

The project is Toadstool Shadow’s first stop-motion video. Yellow Springs artist Sharri Phillips built the elaborate set, including an enchanted miniature town with an amusement park, aquarium, and two-story tree house.

“It’s maybe our best video yet,” says Eli Bowsman, Toadstool Shadow videographer.

“The song’s title is inspired by the story of the last song Syd Barrett ever tried to teach Pink Floyd, back in 1968,” explains Toadstool Shadow director Chris Till. “Every time through playing them the song, he’d change it, then conclude with asking the other musicians, ‘Have you got it yet?’”

The group’s musical style is an eclectic mix, including psychadelia, country, soft rock, and pop. Music from their debut album, Rainbow Nights, has been featured on Dayton NPR channel WYSO. Other projects of the arts collective include a three part fairy tale rock opera, which includes Rainbow Nights and its second installment, Folk Songs of the American Wood Elf.

Toadstool Shadow is comprised of composer and director Chris W. Till, vocalist Nightshade the Elven Queen, and organist Larry Halper, and actor and percussionist Romy Farrar.

Other members of the arts collective include Malcolm Oberon Till, who stars in the opera as Bunny, videographer Eli Bowsman, actor and technical advisor Sayre Hudson, actor and graphic artist Arielle Johnson, and a host of guest artists and actors from the Yellow Springs community. ​

Toadstool Shadow’s debut album Rainbow Nights is for sale in physical form at Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs. Every 15th album contains a golden ticket for a free Toadstool Shadow t-shirt.

Toadstool Shadow’s YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/toadstoolshadow.

