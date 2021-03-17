Suspect identified in bank robbery

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police have identified William “Tony” Rivers as a person of interest in a bank robbery that took place on Main Street in Fairborn Monday.

According to Fairborn police, a man entered the Fairborn branch of US Bank just before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The bank is located at 1 West Main Street in Fairborn. The initial investigation indicated that after entering the bank, the suspect presented a note demanding money, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police identified Rivers as a suspect Tuesday afternoon, and he has an active warrant for his arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rivers is 62 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches and about 220 pounds, police said. Anyone with information about where to find Rivers or with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

Rivers https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/03/web1_FPDLogo.jpg Rivers https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/03/web1_TonyRivers.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.