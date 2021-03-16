XENIA — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating skeletal remains found at John Bryan State Park over the weekend.

ODNR natural resource officers were called to the Greene County park just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. The remains were found just north of the Ortin parking lot, a spokesperson for the department said via email. Investigators requested that a coroner come to the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

ODNR declined to release any more information as of press time, pending the coroner’s investigation.

By London Bishop

