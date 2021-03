XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered elderly male who has Alzheimer’s. Larry Trupp, 86, was last seen at 1181 Turner Place, Wilberforce, Ohio. He is possibly heading to Tipp City, Ohio in a 2013 silver Chevrolet Malibu, Ohio license plate CFJ6890. He was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on March 10, 2021. He is a Caucasian, 6’2” with white hair.

If seen, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 937-376-5111.