Prices going up for Air Force Marathon

FAIRBORN — Participants of the Air Force Marathon can save a little money on registration this year if registered by March 8, when the second price increase will occur.

Prices for the full marathon and half marathon will increase by $10, the 10K will increase by $5 and the 5K will increase by $4. The Tailwind Trot is currently $15 and will increase to $18. Prices for the full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series will increase to $160 and $150. Lastly, the Marathon Relay will increase to $200. Active duty, reservists, guard members, and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off their race registration.

Back by popular demand, a virtual race option is also available to allow runners from all over the world to join in from afar. Runners may choose between the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 11-26.

As this year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Air Force Marathon, race director Brandon Hough is ready to welcome runners back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“We are excited that we can continue to give people the opportunity to compete and have fun,” said Hough. “We want to encourage all runners to choose the Air Force Marathon and save their money by registering now.”

All registered runners receive a race shirt, virtual event bag, and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Everyone who finishes a race also receives a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-2 Spirit, C-17 Globemaster III, F-35 Lightning II. Medals are presented to participants at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders. All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force except the 5K and Tailwind Trot, which take place on the campus of Wright State University.

The 25th Annual Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17. The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot on Friday, Sept 17, as well as an After Party on Saturday, Sept. 18. Coronavirus trends and local guidance is being monitored to maintain a safe experience for all attendees and the community. For more information about the race weekend visit www.usafmarathon.com.