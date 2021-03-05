FAHS hosts first 2021 in-person meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will host its first in-person meeting of 2021, its first since last year. The meeting will take place on Sunday, March 14,from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairborn Senior Center.

A short presentation will be made by the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

Those who missed the Saturday, Feb. 27, presentation by the Miami Valley Military History Museum staff will have a chance to hear about the museum and their desire to relocate to Fairborn.

FAHS members who have not renewed their membership and voted for board members can still do so at the March 14 meeting.

Masks and social distancing are required.

For additional information leave a message at the Fairborn Area Historical Society Facebook page or email Mark Conrad (Miami Valley Military History Museum) at curator@mvmhm.com.