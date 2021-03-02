Remembering those lost to coronavirus

On a rainy Sunday morning, Yellow Springs florist Laura Skidmore lays a floral wreath at the Yellow Springs fire station in remembrance of American lives lost to COVID-19.

Skidmore’s project is in collaboration with two national organizations: the Floral Heart Project and Marked by COVID, who designated March 1 as a national day of mourning for victims of the coronavirus.

The Yellow Springs flower laying was one of dozens happening across the country, but only one of two happening in the State of Ohio.