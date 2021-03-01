Fairborn man sentenced for child pornography

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn man was sentenced Thursday in connection with a child pornography case, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court. Douglas Ray, 38, will serve six months in prison and have to register as a Tier I sex offender after being convicted of three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Ray was previously accused of six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 10, according to court records. Each charge is a fifth degree felony.

As a Tier I sex offender, Ray must register every year for the next 15 years.

Police originally found the illicit material after they executed a search warrant of Ray’s home on Piedmont Avenue in September 2018. Police seized “numerous electronic devices” that contained multiple nude photos of children.

According to previous reporting by this newspaper, this was not Ray’s first case to be heard in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Ray was indicted on two counts of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, in September 2018, and was indicted in November 2018 for importuning, a third-degree felony; three counts of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Both cases were dismissed.

By London Bishop

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

