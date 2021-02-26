Greene County Engineer to move oversize load next week

XENIA — An oversize load is being moved from Monday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 3, by Ball and Sons Movers across the county from Wilmington, Ohio to WPAFB starting at 9 am each day, weather and equipment permitting.

The haul vehicle and load loaded is x 150’ long, 22’ wide, and 19’ high with a gross weight of 124,000 lbs.

The moving rig will be escorted by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will require the adjusting of traffic signals and power lines before and after the vehicle.

The actual route is:

Day 1: Starting in Wilmington and enters Greene County on Highway 72 north, then left onto Highway 35, the exit 62 onto Old Highway 35

Day 2: Starting on Old Highway 35, the right onto Highway 68 north, then left turn onto Highway 235, then left onto Dayton Yellow Springs Road

Day 3: Starting on Dayton Yellow Springs Road then left onto Kauffman Avenue, then left onto Skyline Dr at WPAFB

This is a move planned over three days, due to the size of the load and is subject to weather, equipment and temporary utility and signal relocation. Due to height of the load and bridge clearances, this is the route they had use. We will update each evening, to notify if the schedule changes due to delays.

Utilities (power, telephone, cable, etc) and signals have to be taken down or raised ahead of the truck coming thru and put back up behind the truck. It’s very much a dance of various crews to make the move successful.

We appreciate your patience during the move and encourage drivers to avoid the route or allow extra commute time as essentially this will be a moving road closure.