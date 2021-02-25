Village Artisans announce colorful spring showcase

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs has announced its March Lobby Show, titled Warm Colors vs Cool Colors.

“Colors are powerful tools of the artist as they can create or change our moods, make us smile, relieve our stress, help us relax, or fill us with a sense of excitement,” the gallery said.

Warm and cool refer to a classification of colors on the color wheel based on the emotions and responses they evoke. Warm colors include red, yellow, orange and pink, while cool colors include blue, green and purple. This classification, as demonstrated by the color wheel, was first codified by Sir Isaac Newton in the mid-1600s.

Warm colors tend to heighten our passions, emotions, joy and excitement, while cool colors often tend to calm, sooth, relax and refresh, according to the gallery.

Artists participating in the showcase experimented with these colors and the visual effects they produce, working in a wide variety of media.

“Our artists and artisans have been exploring the dynamic visual and emotional impact that can be achieved using either warm or cool colors, so we hope you will come see and experience your own personal visual journeys,” the gallery said in the announcement.

Artistic disciplines represented in the gallery showing include painting, printmaking, fiber art, felted painting, photography, and glass, among other things.

The Village Artisans Gallery is located at 100 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

“Warm Cat,” felted wool painting by Jennifer Berman. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_3.-Jennifer-Berman-Warm-Cat-12×14-Felted-wool-painting-2-.jpg “Warm Cat,” felted wool painting by Jennifer Berman. “Alpha Mill,” photograph by Ryan Taylor. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_4.-Ryan-Taylor-Alpha-Mill-Photograph-20×16-Framed-75.jpg “Alpha Mill,” photograph by Ryan Taylor. “Ice Breaker,” fused glass wall hanging by Sara Gray. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_5.-Sara-Gray-Ice-Breaker-Fused-Glass-10×10.jpg “Ice Breaker,” fused glass wall hanging by Sara Gray. “Adventure Lies Ahead,” watercolor painting by Libby Rudolf. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_6.-Libby-Rudolf-Adventure-Lies-Ahead-Watercolor-Painting-21×27-framed.jpg “Adventure Lies Ahead,” watercolor painting by Libby Rudolf. “Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom,” fiber art by Pam Geisel. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/02/web1_1.-Pam-Geisel-Let-A-Hundred-Flowers-Bloom-Fiber-Art-29×24.jpg “Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom,” fiber art by Pam Geisel.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

