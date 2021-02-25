Woman killed in Kauffman crash, 4 others injured

FAIRBORN — A woman was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision on Kauffman Avenue Tuesday night.

According to Fairborn police, an officer was patrolling the area in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and heard the crash happen. The officer immediately rushed to the scene, and requested support from other units, including the fire department and EMTs.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, caused massive, disabling damage to the front ends of both vehicles. One car was carrying a male driver and a female passenger. The other was carrying three people: a female driver, and male and female passengers.

Four out of the five persons involved were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, the passenger in the three-person vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office, a police spokesperson said. Charges have not yet been filed. The name of the victim was not released by press time, pending notification of the family.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

