Rumpke driver killed in accident near WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A Rumpke Waste & Recycling residential driver died while working near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Feb. 16 morning after his truck rolled on top of him.

The employee, whose name has not been released, was working in a housing complex between Colonel Glenn Highway and Airway Road at the time of the incident.

First responders received calls from a resident around 7 a.m. Tuesday about a man found unconscious in the road. Once they arrived on the scene, the truck was found unoccupied down the street where it had hit two other vehicles, according to our partners at WDTN. Wright-Patterson officials believe that the driver exited his vehicle while in motion and was subsequently struck by it.

The driver was taken to Soin Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

“Anytime a team member passes it’s like losing a member of our family. Our hearts break for our team member, his family and anyone else touched by this situation,” a spokesperson for Rumpke said in a statement obtained by this newspaper. “Currently, Rumpke’s team members are keeping their fellow friend and colleague in their thoughts.”

WPAFB is investigating the situation, and Rumpke is “committed to working hand-in-hand” with investigators to gather all the information, the company said.

Rumpke is also offering counseling services to employees and others who have been affected by these events.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.