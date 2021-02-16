Farm Forum to visit Knollwood Garden Center

BEAVERCREEK — Residents will get the chance to see and hear how Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping has evolved over the years at the Monday, Feb. 22 meeting of Greene County Farm Forum.

John Scott, owner and general manager, will be the speaker. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the business location of 3766 Dayton Xenia-Road in Beavercreek. Guests should note there is construction taking place on Dayton- Xenia Road which includes the area in front of the store. Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping will furnish chairs. Social distancing and masks will be required. No meal will be served.

To enable Knollwood Garden Center to have adequate seating, interested persons should call/email reservations to Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or payres1@woh.rr.com by Saturday. Feb.20.

The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.