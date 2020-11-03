Fairborn voting in favor of Issue 22

FAIRBORN — Today Fairborn voters decided the fate of the future high school and middle school for the Fairborn City School district. Currently, voters are ruling in favor of the combined bond issue/levy by a ratio of 56 percent to 44 percent.

Results are based on vote tabulation as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The combination bond issue and permanent levy would fund the construction of a new Fairborn High School, located on 86 acres on Commerce Center Boulevard, east of Interstate-675 and north of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. The facility would include state-of-the-art academic settings, as well as updated facilities for athletics and the arts.

Moreover, passage of the levy means that Fairborn Schools would be eligible for a large chunk of additional funding through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. Should the remaining uncounted votes be enough to pass the combination bond issue and levy, the district would be able to receive additional credit in the amount of $33 million towards a new middle school, funded through the OFCC’s ELPP program.

The levy includes an increase in property tax totaling 5.83 mills. This translates to a cost of $17 more a month for the owner of a $120,000 home, or $200 a year.

As the votes were being counted tonight, Superintendent Gene Lolli was optimistic about the results of the election.

“So far everything is looking very good for us,” he said. “We’re very excited. We’re keeping the momentum going that we started in 2016 with the Primary School and the Intermediate School that we’re laying the foundations of right now.”

Lolli thanked the voters who had turned out in favor of the school district levy.

“We couldn’t have a better support system in place with the families and the community,” he said.

Greene County currently has 4,354 outstanding absentee votes. Election results will not be final until declared as such by the Greene County Board of Elections.

Lolli shared a bit of the district’s plan in case the final tabulation emerges against the levy. If the levy doesn’t pass, it is unclear what will happen to the district’s eligibility for ELPP funds.

“If this goes south, we will reassess everything in the coming months and see if we can put something on the ballot in the future,” he said. “At this time, we don’t know how soon.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

