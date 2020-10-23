Yellow Springs breaks ground on new track and field

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Schools held a socially distant groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 21 to mark the start of construction of the Yellow Springs High School Track Improvement Project.
Coaches and school administrators gathered Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of a project that would completely renovate the school’s existing track and field venue.
The project has a budget of $700,000, according to the board’s September 2020 fiscal report. The Track Improvement Project includes repairs and/or reconstruction of the field event venue, as well as removing the existing track surface in favor of a new polyurethane track system. The project will also involve demolishing and replacing the old scoreboard, repairing and extending track asphalt, and repairs and upgrades to the existing drainage system.
SHP Leading Design firm is the architect for the project, and Kleiningers/SportsWorks will work on the first phase of track resurfacing, according to board documents. Vasco Asphalt Company is also a contractor for the project.
Superintendent Terri Holden said during the board’s Sept. 10 meeting that the project’s biggest challenge right now is the “ticking of the weather clock.”
It’s going to be a race against the weather to get everything finished,” she said.
The track and field at Yellow Springs High School will be closed for construction until further notice starting Monday, Oct. 26.
