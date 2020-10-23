Yellow Springs breaks ground on new track and field

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Schools held a socially distant groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 21 to mark the start of construction of the Yellow Springs High School Track Improvement Project.

Coaches and school administrators gathered Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of a project that would completely renovate the school’s existing track and field venue.

The project has a budget of $700,000, according to the board’s September 2020 fiscal report. The Track Improvement Project includes repairs and/or reconstruction of the field event venue, as well as removing the existing track surface in favor of a new polyurethane track system. The project will also involve demolishing and replacing the old scoreboard, repairing and extending track asphalt, and repairs and upgrades to the existing drainage system.

SHP Leading Design firm is the architect for the project, and Kleiningers/SportsWorks will work on the first phase of track resurfacing, according to board documents. Vasco Asphalt Company is also a contractor for the project.

Superintendent Terri Holden said during the board’s Sept. 10 meeting that the project’s biggest challenge right now is the “ticking of the weather clock.”

It’s going to be a race against the weather to get everything finished,” she said.

The track and field at Yellow Springs High School will be closed for construction until further notice starting Monday, Oct. 26.

Board member Steve McQueen, Mills Lawn Counselor and YSHS Co-Ed Assistant Cross Country & Men’s Track Coach John Gudgel, Superintendent Dr. Terri L. Holden, Treasurer Tammy Emrick, Board Vice President Aida Merhemic, McKinney Middle School & YSHS Principal Jack Hatert, and Director of Business Operations & Athletics Jeff Eyrich break ground. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Groundbreaking-10.21.2020-1.jpg Board member Steve McQueen, Mills Lawn Counselor and YSHS Co-Ed Assistant Cross Country & Men’s Track Coach John Gudgel, Superintendent Dr. Terri L. Holden, Treasurer Tammy Emrick, Board Vice President Aida Merhemic, McKinney Middle School & YSHS Principal Jack Hatert, and Director of Business Operations & Athletics Jeff Eyrich break ground. Yellow Springs coaches and administrators dig in to celebrate breaking ground on high school track and field improvements. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Groundbreaking-10.21.2020-3.jpg Yellow Springs coaches and administrators dig in to celebrate breaking ground on high school track and field improvements.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter