‘Healthcare Angels’: Kids write essays about inspiring parents

FAIRBORN — Children of healthcare workers at Wright Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center took to pen and paper to recognize what their parents and guardians do in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Wright Rehab recently called on all children of their nearly 80 staff members to participate in a short essay contest about their “Healthcare Angel.”

Wright Rehab staff earlier this year signed the Healthcare Angel Pledge, committing to wearing face masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene at all times. Part of the pledge includes proactively encouraging family, friends and coworkers to do the same.

Children were asked to write a short essay that answered the question: “How does your Healthcare Angel inspire you?” The essay contest was open to all kids of Wright Rehab staff in grades K-12.

Ten-year-old Mason Gilliam wrote in his essay, “My mom is always my hero she loves her residents and loves talking about taking care of them.”

Mason is a fifth grader at Fairborn Intermediate School, and his mom, Belinda Gilliam, is an LPN at the healthcare center. Mason’s submission won the essay contest, and he received a $100 Visa gift card for his work.

Taytum Wolfe and Cruz Wolfe took the runner-up spot in the contest. Taytum and Cruz are the children of Stacie McConehea, LPN.

Taytum wrote in her submission that mom “picks me up when I fall.”

Cruz wrote in his essay, “she takes me to fun places and takes care of me.”

Each received a $25 Visa gift card for their entry.

Evelyn Schoenfeld was also awarded runner-up and received a $25 Visa gift card. She is the granddaughter of Robyn Casper, DON.

Evelyn said, “She takes care of our family and I want to be like her when I grow up.”

“This was such a great opportunity to show off how much their Healthcare Angels mean to them,” said Greg Nijak, administrator of Wright Rehab. “Thank you to all the kids who participated in our contest! Thanks also to their Healthcare Angels who care for and protect our residents and patients every day.”

