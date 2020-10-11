Fairborn High School goes remote on Friday

FAIRBORN — The halls of Fairborn High School may remain quiet for some time.

The high school switched to remote learning for Friday, Oct. 9, after having to quarantine several students and a handful of coaches due to a positive coronavirus test. The district said it would spend the day Friday focusing on sanitizing the high school.

The district had been considering the move to going remote on Thursday after a Skyhawk football player and a coach tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 68 football players have been required to quarantine, and four additional coaches were sent home after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Superintendent Gene Lolli said Thursday all 68 of the football players had been in the classroom after coming in contact with the COVID-positive student.

The district notified parents Thursday evening in a letter distributed via student email and social media.

“We are working closely with Greene County Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the building administration,” Lolli stated in the letter. “The health department will be contacting you later as part of the COVID-19 investigation.”

The district is considering moving the high school online for two weeks, in line with Greene County Public Health guidelines. However, that decision had not been confirmed as of press time, and remains pending the results of contact tracing.

The Fairborn Skyhawks have been forced to withdraw from this year’s high school football playoffs due to the number of athletes who are required to quarantine. However, it is expected that the team will still be able to play for weeks nine and 10.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

