Jubie’s Creamery brings back pink flavor for breast cancer awaness month

FAIRBORN — Jubie’s Creamery has partnered up with Turning Up the Heat on Cancer 2020 to roll out a pink ice cream flavor for the month of October.

Their strawberry-shortcake themed flavor is called Think Pink, and features vanilla ice cream, chunks of strawberries and pound cake, and tons of pink sprinkles. Jubie’s also has pink waffle cones.

Ten percent of all sales of Think Pink ice cream and the pink waffle cones will benefit Circle of Victory and Pink Ribbon Girls.

Julie Domicone, owner and head of operations at the creamery, said they’ve known the guys at Turning Up the Heat on Cancer for a couple of years. Last year, Jubie’s Creamery was able to raise just over $500 for the campaign.

Turning Up the Heat on Cancer is a collaboration among firefighters from Fairborn, Xenia, Beavercreek and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Firefighters raise money by selling merchandise through their online store, and organizing events, such as the one in collaboration with Jubie’s. Local businesses also sponsor a bright pink medic unit, and 100 percent of the sponsorship proceeds go toward their two chosen charities.

The goal of this collaboration is to raise awareness and provide support for breast cancer fighters, survivors, and their families.

2020 has limited the amount of events that the firefighters can attend, according to the campaign’s Facebook page. However, the collaboration with Jubie’s provides an opportunity for patrons to support a good cause while supporting local businesses (and getting to enjoy a sweet treat).

Domicone said that so far, COVID-19 hasn’t really affected their October business that much. The start of school and the advent of colder weather usually means fewer customers this time of year, but Jubie’s is currently seeing a volume similar to last year.

“We’re working on being diligent as possible. We’ve really seen no major slowdowns,” she said. “We normally have a lot of inside events. With the drive through, new and fun menu items are really what brings people here.”

Jubie’s Creamery has also rolled out a Halloween-themed ice cream flavor for this month, called Trick or Treat, which has bits of M&Ms, Heath, Twix, and Reese’s.

So far it’s the most popular one,” Domicone said. “We’re not sure what trick-or-treat’s going to bring this year, but we want to have that option for people to come in, and get a frozen version of their favorite Halloween candy.”

The week before Halloween, Jubie’s will be rolling out their Monster Mash sundae, which includes a warm brownie, monster green caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

An employee at Jubie's Creamery serves up a scoop of Think Pink ice cream in a pink-sprinkled dipped waffle cone. Think Pink includes vanilla ice cream, chunks of strawberries and pound cake, and a helping of pink sprinkles. Jubie's Creamery has partnered with Turning Up the Heat on Breast Cancer to help raise money for breast cancer awareness. Jubie's is located on W Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

