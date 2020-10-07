Municipal drug court receives state certification

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Municipal Drug Court has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

A specialized docket must be recertified every 3 years. In order to receive the certification, Fairborn Municipal Court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in January 2014.

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders. These courts use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior. There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues ranging from drugs and alcohol to mental health, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

The Fairborn Municipal Drug Court began in 2015, with the goal of providing a court-managed and medically assisted pathway to living a sober life. According to its website, the court assists people suffering from drug or alcohol addiction with housing, employment, and mental health treatment, as well as reducing their jail time by 50 percent.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated Fairborn Municipal Court and Judge Beth Cappelli for receiving final certification.

“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said O’Connor. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”

The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor their programs to meet their community’s needs.

Cappelli stated, “Our program’s aim is to help those at high risk. It is structured and intensive. The real reward is to have a person who has struggled with addiction issues living a life in recovery. It is a collaborative approach and would not be possible without the support of community partners.”

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket. The team can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, and court personnel, and is headed by the specialized docket judge.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

