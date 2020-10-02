Part III: Board actions define decade

Editor’s note: This is Part III of the Centennial Celebration series for September covering Greene County Public Health in 2000-2009.

The health district’s levy passed 59.63 percent for and 40.37 percent against in 2006.

The board suspended the food service license of B.R. Scotese’s in Beavercreek until the end of the licensing year. Prior to any reopening of the facility, the current or future operator was to bring the facility into full compliance with the State of Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code before any future license was issued.

The board moved to authorize the health commissioner to pursue a planning grant for a federally qualified health center.

The board moved to add “no household sewage treatment system shall be located in the 100-year flood plan” to the Greene County Combined Health District Household Sewage Disposal Regulations. And added, “Whenever a sanitary sewerage system becomes accessible to the property, a household sewage system shall be abandoned in accordance with Section 3701-29-17 of the Ohio Administrative Code and the house connected to the sanitary sewerage system within three years after the date that the sanitary sewerage system becomes available for service.”

The board declared a property located at 48 W. North Street in Cedarville an emergency public health nuisance and to allocate funds to board and secure the structure.

The board adopted the National Incident Management System and Incident Command System as requirements of Greene County Combined Health District.

The board approved the Greene County Combined Health District Household Sewage Treatment System and Small Flow On-Site Treatment System Regulations.

The board suspended the food service license for Wallaby’s in Beavercreek for 30 operating days on Thursdays and Fridays, the only days of operation of the facility. The 30 days were to be held in abeyance for a period of 15 months and imposed by the health commissioner upon failure to significantly comply with the food code and would operate at a Risk Level Two food license. Additionally, all non-critical violations were to be corrected within 30 days and the kitchen equipment stored in the dining room removed within 90 days.

The board approved a motion to certify $2,150 to the Greene County auditor and to have said amount applied as a tax lien on the property located at 48 W. North Street in Cedarville for securing the structure and removal of all external debris.

The board approved the first tuition reimbursement policy with a maximum allotment of $10,000 for 2009.

The board declared the property at 3732 S.R. 235 in Bath Township a public health nuisance. The house was to be properly secured and all related trash, rubbish, miscellaneous debris and other solid waste on the premises be removed and properly disposed. The board stayed the demolition order for 60 days for an overview or listing of items to bring the property into compliance with public health regulations.

The board suspended the food service license of Sake One, Inc. in Beavercreek for 30 days with the facility to be closed for a minimum of 10 days and holding 0 days in abeyance for 12 months which was imposed by the health commissioner upon failure to significantly comply with the Food Code. All critical and non-critical violations were to be corrected prior to being permitted to reopen. ServSafe training was to be completed and certificates provided to the health district and the facility reinspected and found to be in compliance with the Ohio Food Code prior to being permitted to resume business. Sake One failed to maintain compliance with the Ohio Food Code and the health commissioner enacted the remaining 20-day suspension as previously approved by the board.

The health district obtained a search warrant for a property located in Xenia. In collaboration with the Xenia Police Department, the warrant was executed at which time the police discovered the property owner was deceased and the remains removed from the property. The coroner did not suspect a crime.

The board suspended the food service license of Bar Louie in Beavercreek for 30 days. All 30 days were to be held in abeyance pending an inspection by the health district. If the facility was in compliance with the food code at the time of inspection, the suspension was to be held in abeyance for 12 months. The board granted the health commissioner the authority to impose up to and including the full 30-day suspension at any time during the 12 month period from Jan. 16, 2009, through Jan. 15, 2010, upon failure of the facility to significantly comply with the Ohio Food Code.

The health district received notification of the first confirmed case of H1N1 in Greene County in July 2009.

The board approved the reduction in hours or layoff for one position each of Clerk 2, Clerical Specialist, Word Processing Specialist, Dentist, Health Educator, dental hygienist, and dental assistant due to lack of funds.

The board temporarily suspended the tuition reimbursement program due to reductions in funding.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_GCPHCentennial.jpg Howell https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Howell.jpg Howell

By Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.