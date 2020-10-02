Mlod sworn in as school board member

FAIRBORN — Katie Mlod had an eventful first school board meeting back in her position on Oct. 1.

Mlod was sworn in (again) as a school board member at the beginning of the Thursday meeting. Despite the rather swift re-hiring process, Mlod said she feels “right at home” being back in the position.

Mlod already has goals in mind right out of the gate, particularly in reference to the upcoming ballot this November.

“We have the bond issue coming up. That’s top priority, getting the community educated in terms of what we’re asking, building the new high school and middle school,” she said.

According to Superintendent Gene Lolli, the district plans to close on the deal for the new high school property “any day now.”

“Other than that we want to keep things rolling smoothly, working out any kinks regarding COVID and kids that are working virtually, making sure our teachers feel supported and are getting what they need,” Mlod added.

The month of September has certainly been an eventful one for the district. However, starting her newest term on a positive note, particularly with the recognition of Fairborn’s life-saving coach, athletic trainers, and students, is getting her term off to a right start.

“It was nice to come back to such an outpouring of support from the community,” Mlod said. ”That was cool.”

Mlod previously served on the board from January 2016 to January 2020, and is currently employed with Mad River Schools as an early childhood intervention specialist. Lolli and other board members had previously endorsed her as someone who would “hit the ground running” for the district.

