One thing can make all the difference

XENIA — During October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) is asking Greene County citizens, “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”

FVPC staff is spreading the message that domestic violence prevention requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming communities.

“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Harmony Thoma, FVPC community relations specialist. “It feels overwhelming. But change can start with only #1Thing. Imagine if all 162,000 individuals in Greene County each commit to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence. Well we could really see some serious social transformation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“Right here in Xenia, FVPC served 3,600 victims of abuse and violence in 2019 alone,” Thoma said. “That is why we need everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students, and more, to do #1Thing to stop domestic violence here in Greene County.”

For example, Nathaniel Dixon, student at Ohio University and member of the Phi Sigma Pi Honors Fraternity, is the son of DVIP Coordinator Cherie Dixon at FVPC. He engaged his power to do #1Thing and asked his mom to present to his fraternity members about domestic violence and college students.

“His #1Thing is going to touch the lives of his fellow classmates in Athens, OH,” Thoma said.

#1Thing you can do to address domestic violence:

• Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.

• Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression.

• Create a culture of consent in your home.

• Use social media to raise awareness among your peers.

• Reach out to my local domestic violence program to learn how you can help.

• Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma.

• Take the #1Thing Community Pledge to end domestic violence at ow.ly/fbGT30lYERO

“This October join Family Violence Prevention Center as we mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence,” Thoma said.

A Virtual Candlelight Vigil will be held Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. Purple ribbons will hang throughout The Greene Town Center with local DV and Sexual Assault Resource Numbers.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_1Thing-1-.jpg

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month