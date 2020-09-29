Part I: GCPH from 2000 to 2009

Editor’s note: This is Part I of the Centennial Celebration series for September covering Greene County Public Health in 2000-2009.

The board of health from 2000 to 2009 was extremely busy! September’s article, broken into parts, focuses strictly on actions taken by the board for the betterment of the agency, its constituents and the residents of the county.

The board of health closed Villa Pizza located at the Mall at Fairfield Commons for an initial one-week period. If at the end of the week the facility could not provide a training agenda and proof of staff training, they were to remain closed on a week by week basis until proof was provided to the health district.

The health district contracted with pediatrician Dr. A. Patrick Jonas to supervise the nurse practitioner for the Well Child Clinic.

In May 2000, W.P. “Mac” McCullough announced his retirement. He had served 21 years as health commissioner. During his tenure, the number of employees rose to 67. He created the Greene County Community Health Foundation which raised funds to support specific health needs which could not be met by other means. The foundation dissolved in 2019.

McCullough recommended Community Health Services Director Victoria Costello as interim health commissioner if a new health commissioner could not be hired prior to his retirement date.

The board contracted with Mark McDonnell for the position of health commissioner.

The board approved computer usage, travel/training and workplace threats and violence policies.

The board approved a resolution giving the health commissioner or his designee the authority to suspend the food service license of a licensee in violation of any requirement of Ohio Revised Code 3132.11 (B)(1) or any rules adopted under the stated code.

The board approved a resolution granting the health commissioner or his designee the authority to approve or disapprove exemptions under the Ohio Revised Code.

The board approved the position of community epidemiologist to the roster of employees.

Xenia experienced a devastating tornado on Sept. 20, 2000 that resulted in the death of one resident.

Tragedy struck at Carriage by the Lake in Bellbrook with the death of two residents and the hospitalization of 10 others.

The board closed Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant in Fairborn from Jan. 4, 2001 through Feb. 5, 2001, giving the health commissioner the option to reopen the facility at the end of 20 days if determined the facility was in compliance.

The board passed a resolution granting the authority to the health commissioner, public health sanitarians or sanitarians-in-training, to enforce an Ohio Administrative Code, Requirements to Cease Use and Ohio Revised Code, Embargo of Food, on behalf of the board of health in retail food establishments and Food service operations as defined by the Standard Operating Procedures of Greene County Combined Health District.

The board approved a resolution giving the health commissioner or his designee the authority to suspend the food service and/or food establishment license or endorsement of a license in violation of any requirement under the Ohio Revised Code and any rules adopted under specific codes.

The board approved two program manager positions for Environmental Health and the addition of a medical records technician position.

Deborah Leopold, environmental health director, received the Outstanding Sanitarian in the State of Ohio Award on April 23, 2001.

The board moved to approve the placement of a .3 mill replacement and .2 mill additional levy on the November 2001 ballot.

The board adopted the Greene County Combined Health District Emergency Response Plan. The health district was responsible for responding to threats of Anthrax.

The board suspended the food license of Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant in Fairborn from Dec. 6, 2002 for 90 days.

The board suspended the food service license of Don Pablo’s restaurant in Beavercreek for a period of 30 days granting the health commissioner the authority to stay all but 10 days of the suspension period upon satisfactory completion of the health district’s requirements. The health commissioner was also given the authority to impose the remaining 20 days of suspension should critical violations appear during the regular inspection cycle.

The board of health approved updated Air Pollution Control Regulations in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

The board moved to suspend the food service license of King’s Buffet in Xenia for 90 days giving the health commissioner the authority to waive the last 60 days if the facility demonstrates the ability to operate safely.

The board approved the 2003 Food Service Operation Fees.

The board suspended the food license of B.R. Scotese’s in Beavercreek for 30 days. The board authorized the health commissioner to hold all but the immediate first three days in abeyance for a period of one-year if satisfactory compliance was achieved. The board also authorized the health commissioner to impose the remaining 27 days of suspension over the one-year period should the facility be determined to be in non-compliance with the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code.

The board approved the health district to provide epidemiology contract services to Clinton and Fayette Counties.

The board approved the employee handbook.

The board approved a Resolution of Authority for Emergency Retail Food Establishment and Food Service Operation Closure(s).

By Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.

