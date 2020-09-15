Sheriff’s office receives federal traffic safety funds

XENIA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has awarded the Greene County Sheriff’s Office $91,900.69 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2021.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office through the Ohio Department of Public Safety is providing the grant. Sheriff Gene Fischer recently made the announcement.

Funding will be used to conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) activities in areas to impact the number of fatal and serious injury crashes due to failure to use occupant restraints, speed, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and failure to yield, according to Capt. Brad Balonier in a release. HVE activities are also used to impact impaired and drugged driving fatal/serious injury crashes.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office works closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police agencies on projects that will have the greatest impact on achieving those goals.

