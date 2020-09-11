Aging Mastery Program expanding to Book Club by Phone

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging announced the expansion of its remote delivery for the Aging Mastery Program (AMP) to include a Book Club by Phone.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to participate in, and reap the benefits of, this cutting edge program from the safety of their home. We are excited to expand the reach of this program to those who are unable to participate online,” said Executive Director Doug McGarry.

AMP was developed by the National Council on Aging and has been successful at helping older adults build their own playbook for aging well. The agency is currently registering participants for a Book Club by Phone and an online Zoom workshop, both beginning in October. Both are offered weekly for five weeks in a small-group discussion format. The number of participants is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Interested persons should register by Sunday, Sept. 20 to join the weekly one-hour AMP Book Club by Phone beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. To register, call Ann at 937-341-3020 or email afinnicum@info4seniors.org.

Interested persons should register by Friday, Oct. 9 to join the weekly two-hour AMP Zoom workshop beginning Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. To register, call Sharon at 937-626-7705.

The agency offers AMP to residents of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties. Free materials are shipped directly to the participant’s home.

AMP is a fun, innovative, and person-centered education program that empowers participants to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and for others. The program encourages mastery — developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions that lead to improved health, stronger economic security, enhanced well-being, and increased connection with and participation in their community.