Football players to quarantine after opponent tests positive

FAIRBORN — Members of the Fairborn football team will quarantine following contact with a COVID-19 positive case during their most recent football game against West Carrollton.

The Fairborn City School District was informed by the Greene County Public Health department of a player on the opposing team who had tested positive for COVID-19. That player participated in the football game this past Friday night, coming in contact with several players.

“Following the guidance of the Greene County Health Department and the executive order from Governor DeWine, we are mandated to quarantine any athlete that came into direct physical contact with this player,” the district said in an official statement.

The coaching staff has reviewed film to determine which players must quarantine. According to DeWine’s orders, the only players that must quarantine are those who were in “direct physical contact” with the student who tested positive with COVID-19. Those players were informed on Wednesday by varsity football coach Randy Kerns.

The dates of the quarantine run from Thursday, Sept. 10 through the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 18.

Varsity football contests on Friday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 18 will be rescheduled.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_Skyhawk.jpg