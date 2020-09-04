Ribbon cut on new Soin ICU

BEAVERCREEK — Officials at Soin Medical Center conducted the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Neelam and Shachi Rattan Intensive Care Unit Thursday afternoon.

The event was closed to the public, but the organization live-streamed the proceedings to YouTube so that employees and friends of the organization had the opportunity to participate.

Pastor Delthony Gordon of Beavercreek Seventh-day Adventist Church began the ceremony with prayer. As a faith-based organization, Soin Medical Center has plaques in each new space in the unit dedicating the room and its staff “in prayer for the ministry of healing.”

Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network, emphasized the importance of Soin staff in his remarks.

“We can build bricks and mortar, but the success of an organization is in the people. We have some of the very best people in our network working right here at Soin Medical Center,” he said.

Neelam and Shachi Rattan, for whom the new ICU is named, wielded the golden scissors for the ribbon-cutting.

“My advice to the ICU team – to the doctors and nurses working in this unit – is to do everything, whatever you can do, with love, humility, compassion, and devotion,” Shachi Rattan said. “Not with greed or with ego.”

Raj Soin recognized the Rattans and their contributions to the facility in his remarks.

“Money a lot of people can give. What real credit goes to Shachi is that he took a lot of time and a lot of effort in helping Rick design this unit,” he said. “Today, it is one of the most state of the art Intensive Care Units anywhere in our system. I feel grateful and blessed to have friends in our community like Shachi and Neelam Rattan.”

The new 170,000 square foot facility opens to patients next Tuesday.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

