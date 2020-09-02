Sheriff’s Reports

Aug. 25
6:40 a.m. — Detail – School in the 10 block of North Limestone Street.
7:51 a.m. — Detail – School in the 500 block of Innovation Drive.
8:17 a.m. — Sex Offender Registration & Notification (SORN) in the 800 block of North Broad Street.
11:18 a.m. — Suspicious Person in the 1200 block of North Fairfield Road.
11:58 a.m. — Detail – School in the 500 block of Brush Row Road.
12:55 p.m. — Trespassing in the 70 block of Hospitality Drive.
12:59 p.m. — Alarm – Holdup/Panic in the 300 block of Yellow Springs Fairfield Road.
1:24 p.m. — Suspicious Person in the 90 block of Hospitality Drive.
1:57 p.m. — Detail – School in the 500 block of Innovation Drive.
2:13 p.m. — Detail – School in the 1050 block of Old Springfield Pike.
3:14 p.m. — Domestic Dispute in the 3500 block of Swigart Road.
3:29 p.m. — Theft on US 68 North.
4:03 p.m. — Drug Activity in the 70 block of East Market Street.
5:01 p.m. — 911 Hang Up in the 600 block of Eavey Street.
5:20 p.m. — Domestic Dispute in the 3300 block of SR 72 South.
5:20 p.m. — Disturbance in the 3300 block of SR 72 South.
9:11 p.m. — Crash – Personal Injury in the 1070 block of Stone Road.
9:31 p.m. — Weapons / Shots Fired in the 200 block of Fairground Road.