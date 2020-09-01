Farmer’s market offers food assistance for seniors

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Farmer’s Market is now partnering with the Ohio Area Agency on Aging and Homefull to offer senior citizens assistance in obtaining fresh fruits and vegetables.

Seniors who meet income requirements can receive $50 worth of coupons to spend on produce, honey, and other goods available at the market and other participating roadside stands.

The program is designed to support local businesses and growers while opening up opportunities for senior citizens to have access to healthy, whole foods. Eligible seniors are age 60 and older, and at or below 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (annual income at $23,107 for a household of one, or $31,284 for household of two).

The coupons can go towards produce like blackberries, cantaloupe, honey, lettuce, spinach, and a multitude of other things. Some items sold at the Farmer’s Market cannot be purchased with the vouchers, including but not limited to nuts, crafts, flowers, and baked goods. The complete list of voucher-eligible produce can be found online on Homefull’s website. The agency recommends choosing an amount of produce equal to the $50 voucher, as businesses cannot give cash back.

Applications can be found at the Ohio Area Agency on Aging website at info4aging.com. Coupons are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Fairborn Farmer’s Market on the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue takes place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the market from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is reserved for senior citizens and other vulnerable populations to conduct their shopping. A representative from Homefull will be at the Farmer’s Market this coming Wednesday, Sept. 2 to help interested persons with registering.

Submitted photo | Vendors set up at last week’s Farmer’s Market selling all sorts of produce, flowers, and other goods. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_farmmarketFB1.jpg Submitted photo | Vendors set up at last week’s Farmer’s Market selling all sorts of produce, flowers, and other goods.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

