County crews begin crackfilling roads

GREENE COUNTY — Crews began crack-filling county roads Monday and will continue until the end of September.

According to the Greene County Engineer’s Office, county crews will crack-fill Indian Ripple Road, Irvin Road, and Jamestown Gunnersville Road.

“Cracks are the root of all problems for pavement. Cracks are inevitable, and neglect leads to accelerated cracking and/or potholing, further reducing pavement life and serviceability. Once a crack forms, water is able to seep through and erode the base causing deterioration,” the office said in a release.

According to the county engineer, crack filling is recommended as the most cost-effective, preventative pavement maintenance procedure. It prevents the entry of water or other non-compressible substances into the pavement. Crack sealant is typically used on early stage longitudinal cracks, transverse cracks, reflection cracks and block cracks.

Officials encourage safe driving through work zones.

“Whether you work in an office or on the roadways, everyone deserves to get home safely,” the release said.