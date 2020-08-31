K of C: Second week of Blue Coat awards

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Knights of Columbus completed the second round of Blue Coat Awards this week.

Grand Knight Erbacher and Past Grand Knight John Wolfe presented a Blue Coat Awards (BCA) presentation to Alaina M. Yarwick, the Knights of Columbus BCA Youth of the Year Honoree.

Yarwick is a junior at Bethel High School, and is a member of the National Honor Society, marching and concert band, and choir. In December 2019, she volunteered with the National Honor Society food drive, and has participated in other fundraising events for the music department.

Yarwick is active in sports and spends time in volunteer activities with St. Peter’s Parish in Huber Heights. According to her nomination, she helped to serve a breakfast at the beginning of January and spent several hours in December with the sorting and distribution of gifts for the Christmas Giving Tree at St. Peter’s. In addition, she helped sort through the mountain of clothing and other items donated to the Treasure Trove at the Mary Help of Christians Summer Festival.

The Knights also held a presentation at the Wright State Police Department for officer honoree Zachary Norman. Norman has served as part of the police department at Wright State since June 2007. Norman also serves as the support services officer. Norman received several awards over his tenure, including a Major Incident Award for his supervisory role in a vehicle crash, in which a victim suffered from cardiac arrest, according to his nomination.

Terry Barlow, a former police chief and past BCA honoree, was given the Citizen of the Year award at a ceremony that took place Thursday evening.

Fairborn Patrolman Raymond E. Liebherr, who later became Fairborn police chief, and Fairborn Firefighter Edward H. Heigal were the first Blue Coat Award recipients. Fairborn Council 3724 later expanded honors to include additional community service personnel and citizens from the City of Fairborn, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Patrol.

The Knights of Columbus honor Alaina Yarwick as their BCA Youth Award recipient. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_KofCYarwick.jpg The Knights of Columbus honor Alaina Yarwick as their BCA Youth Award recipient. Submitted photos Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher, BCA honoree Officer Zachary Norman, and WSU Chief of Police David Finnie pose for a picture. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_IMG_1179.jpg Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher, BCA honoree Officer Zachary Norman, and WSU Chief of Police David Finnie pose for a picture. Submitted photos

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

