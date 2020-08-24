One Bistro participating in NEEW

XENIA — One Bistro in Xenia has a mission of making sure anyone who is hungry can eat — even if they can’t pay.

That will take on a special meaning next week when the non-profit with a pay-what-you-can concept will join others across the country for the second National Everybody Eats Week from Aug. 23-29. NEEW is a nationally coordinated campaign to help individuals understand the power they have to build community, ensure a table for everyone, and end hunger.

In 2019, the nationally coordinated campaign reached nearly 500,000 people.

“We want to encourage our nation to come together,” said Julie Williams, president of One World Everybody Eats. “Community cafes have been building equitable communities for nearly 15 years. During this pandemic, our member cafes continued to meet the needs of the communities they serve; because the challenge and the goal is deeper than food.”

During National Everybody Eats Week, One Bistro will be celebrating with various activities and special events. Wednesday through Saturday, there will be celebrity servers — described as people who care deeply about their community — in the café as volunteers. There will also be “pay-it-forward match” sponsors each day who will match any dollars paid forward during the bistro’s special hours.

On Aug. 28 the bistro will be open for a special reservation-only dinner. Also during NEEW, One Bistro will be auctioning off three items to raise money to fight food insecurity in Xenia and the Miami Valley. And a One Bistro swag bag will be raffled off; tickets are $1 each. Winners of the auction and raffle will be announced on Aug. 29.

All proceeds will go to feeding neighbors in need.

“‘A new way to dine. A new way to give back’ is not just a catchy slogan for One Bistro,” said One Bistro Board President Denise Davis. “It’s an experience. When you dine at One Bistro, your taste buds experience the best food in town and your heart will experience love — that’s the secret ingredient in every meal. Each time you dine at One Bistro you have an opportunity to ‘give back’ by paying-it-forward.”

Hours for the week are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a community meal from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, the aforementioned reservation dinner from 5-9 p.m. Friday, and brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

