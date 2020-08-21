Sheriff’s Office earns accreditation

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded accreditation for the ninth time.

The office received the Law Enforcement Certificate of Advanced Accreditation with Excellence from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) on July 31.

According to the office, CALEA is considered the gold standard in public safety. CALEA was established in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. CALEA accreditation is a process designed to strengthen accountability, both within the agency and the community, by meeting the standards that define police authority, performance and responsibilities.

The sheriff’s office also holds law enforcement certification through Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

The Ohio Collaborative is a 12-person panel of law enforcement experts and community leaders from throughout the state of Ohio. The group works closely with partners, including the community and law enforcement agencies, to implement state standards for law enforcement agencies.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was awarded its first CALEA accreditation in 1993.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_SheriffLogo.jpg