WPAFB allows privately owned firearms for CCW holders

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A new policy change will allow personnel at Wright-Patterson to request approval to transport licensed firearms to and from the installation.

Holders of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act permit, Ohio concealed carry permit, or another state’s concealed carry permit that has a reciprocity with the state of Ohio, will be authorized upon approval to transport secured, privately owned firearms (POF) in their privately owned vehicles.

A spokesperson for the base said the policy change had been in the works for a while, based on feedback that the wing had received from military personnel and veterans.

“We recognized that part of the population here was interested in seeing a change in our policy when it came to the transport of privately owned firearms on the installation,” said Maj. Julie Roloson, 88th Security Forces Squadron commander. “After much careful analysis, we established appropriate procedures to satisfy that intent without sacrificing the safety and security of the base.”

While on the installation, the firearms cannot be removed from personal vehicles, must be completely unloaded, and must remain stored in a locked container out of plain view.

To be eligible, individuals must have a valid CCW permit, a valid Department of Defense identification card to include Common Access Cards, and must be either be active duty, reserve, guard, retired military, dependents 21 years or older and DoD civilian employees.

Implementation and registration will be conducted in three phases:

Phase 1: Aug. 17, Active Duty Personnel

Phase 2: Sept. 15, Guard, Reserve, and retired military

Phase 3: Oct. 15, Dependents 21 years of age and older and DoD civilians

Individuals who wish to carry their POF on the installation must submit a DD Form 2760, Qualification to Possess Firearms or Ammunition, Air Force Form 1314, Firearm Registration, and sign a Statement of Understanding for Possession of POF. In addition, Security Forces Pass and Registration will validate all CCW permits and conduct a records check.

For active duty, guard, reserve and DoD civilians, individuals must complete and submit the AF Form 1314 to their unit commander or equivalent for authorization. Once approved, individuals will present the form to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office.

Retired military and dependents 21 years and older will need to go to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office to complete DD Form 2760 and AF Form 1314. Individuals must provide their name and an identification number such as social security, state identification card or driver’s license. Forms will be processed and forwarded to the 88th Mission Support Group deputy commander for approval.

Authorizations will be valid for two years provided the individual remains qualified.