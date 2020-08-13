GCPH releases testing results from WSU pop-up

XENIA — Results are in from the pop-up COVID-19 testing event held Aug. 5 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Greene County Public Health (GCPH), which partnered with the Ohio National Guard to host the second pop-up event in Greene County, reported the results Thursday.

A total of 1,126 people were tested at the event. Of those, there were 60 COVID-19 positive results, or a 4.97 percent positivity rate, according to GCPH officials.

Greene County residents made up 457 of the tests, or 41 percent, collected. Of those, 14 were positive but only nine had new positives for a 1.9 percent positivity rate for Greene County results.

The event provided free, walk-up testing for all adults and children, whether they were residents of Greene County or not. Neither an appointment nor a doctor’s recommendation was needed to get tested.

Positive results from other counties were Clark (1), Cuyahoga (1), Montgomery (40), Mercer (1), Warren (3).

Shernaz Reporter, GCPH assistant public information officer, said everyone who tested positive was notified. Those who tested negative are supposed to receive an encrypted email or notice by regular mail containing their results. Testers will need to click on the file and request a one-time passcode to open the encrypted email. The passcode will come by separate email.

Reporter said GCPH does not have any other pop-up testing events planned at this time.

Five Rivers Health Centers has a testing event planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Five Rivers Family Health Center, 2261 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting a drive-through pop-up event 12-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton.

Local health officials continue to encourage residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask while in public and wash hands often.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

