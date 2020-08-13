FCS delays first day of school

FAIRBORN — Last week, Fairborn City Schools Board of Education voted to postpone the start date of the school year. The first day of school has been pushed back from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The end of the school year will now be June 11, 2021.

“We will now begin the work of reworking master schedules, re-distributing students who will be attending in person across classrooms, maximizing safety protocols in our buildings and on our buses, and determining what teacher support we can provide for students who have chosen the virtual option,” the district said in its updated plan document.

This option gives parents a little more flexibility as schools around the country inch towards the start of the fall semester.

The district also shared several different updates to its back-to-school FAQ document.

Scheduled pickup dates for Baker Middle School are:

Monday, Aug. 31 — students A-G

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — students H-O

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — students P-Z

The middle school will also hold a virtual open house on Thursday, Sept. 3. More information will be released next week.

Sixth grade orientation for the upcoming year is cancelled. However, the school is looking to provide a virtual option. The school stressed that this does not mean the cancellation of the WEB program, and that 6th grade students will still receive as much mentorship as they can from their 8th grade upperclassmen.

“We will continue to look for ways to get together (virtually and/or in person) in order to make the transition to Baker Middle School as seamless as possible,” the district said.

For high school students, PLTW, Honors & AP courses will be taught remotely by FHS teachers as part of the virtual option. These classes will occur at the same time as scheduled for the year. These courses are thus far the only ones taught by FHS teachers at this time. All others will be provided through Edmentum.

Students can, however, access AP courses through Edmentum, though to do so requires a separate approval process. The Edmentum AP syllabus must be submitted through the authorized AP teacher in a “typical audit process that occurs with all new AP courses with the College Board.” The new AP course, however, must be monitored by a local AP teacher who serves as the student’s guide through the course.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

