Wright State waives application fee and test requirements

FAIRBORN — Admission to Wright State University is now easier for prospective Raiders. The university announced this week that it is waiving the undergraduate application fee for the fall 2021 semester.

Additionally, WSU has also instituted a test-optional policy and will not require ACT or SAT test scores from first-year students who apply for admission for summer or fall 2021 or fall 2022.

Both policy changes apply to applicants at both the Dayton and Lake Campuses.

According to Rob Durkle, Wright State’s chief recruitment and admissions officer, waiving the application fee and testing requirement will remove barriers that some students and families may encounter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to open up even more opportunities to provide greater access for students who want to attend college,” Durkle said.

The new test-optional admissions process allows students to apply with or without test scores. Because the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancelation of many ACT and SAT test dates in the spring, many students were unable to take the tests. Wright State did not want to penalize those students who have not been able to take either test.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Office of Admissions has heard from numerous students and families about concerns about finances and access to standardized tests, according to Jen McCamis, Wright State’s director of admissions.

“We know that money is tight and times are tough,” McCamis said. “We want to make sure we are serving our community as we work to help students get to college.”

To supplement these changes, the university will take a more holistic review of each student’s application.

“Looking at four years of a high school record of transcript is usually more important than looking at a four-hour exam score,” Durkle said.

The test-optional pathway will be in place for two years while the Office of Admissions works with the Faculty Senate to evaluate the test requirement long-term.

Wright State has also redesigned its scholarship strategy to provide financial support to more students who have financial needs. Some of these needs have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe in the students. We believe in access. We believe in a quality, affordable education for students,” McCamis said. “We want to make sure that all students have the opportunity that they want to choose a quality four-year education they deserve.”