Agency to host free online caregiving workshop

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will present a free, online workshop for family caregivers 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 called “What Have You Done for YOU Lately?”

The small-group discussion has limited space and registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 18 by contacting knevius@info4seniors.org or registering online at info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/

Anyone unfamiliar with Zoom may join a brief orientation session at 12:30 p.m. before the workshop begins.

“Family caregivers selflessly devote their time and energy to making life better for their loved one. All too often a caregiver will prioritize others’ needs over their own,” Area Agency on Aging officials said in a release. “Despite their good intentions, caregivers unintentionally take on too much responsibility and put their own health and well-being at risk. Join us for this interactive discussion on how to set limits/boundaries and recognize the importance of prioritizing self-care.”

Kelli Davis, BA, MBA will be the presenter. Davis has worked for more than 20 years providing education and resources to seniors and caregivers in the Miami Valley. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and is certified as a Master Trainer in the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program.