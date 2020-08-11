Residents can attend wellness programs from home

DAYTON — Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 are offering wellness programs via call-in or Zoom formats to help local adults age 60 and older to stay safe and well but also help to battle social isolation during these days of physical isolation.

Information about upcoming workshop dates and times is available at info4seniors.org/news/wellness-programs/.

New workshops begin each month and are open to anyone living in Greene County as well as Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties. Registration is required to have workshop materials mailed to participants’ homes.

Th agency offers three Healthy U At Home phone discussion groups that meet for about 30 minutes weekly for six weeks focusing on either chronic pain, diabetes, or chronic health conditions.

The next program begins on Monday, Aug. 17.

For more information or to register, contact Ann Finnicum by leaving a message at 937-341-3020 or emailing afinnicum@info4seniors.org.

The agency also offers the National Council on Aging’s Aging Mastery Program, a comprehensive and fun approach to aging well featuring sessions on health, finances, relationships, personal growth, community involvement, and more.

For more information and to register, contact Sharon Fulcher at 937-626-7705. The next program begins on Thursday, Aug. 20.