Fair participants earning social distancing ribbons

Submitted photo
Greene County fair board members are distributing burgundy social distancing ribbons to junior fair participants who are practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions at the fair this week. Pictured, Pat Zehring, Greene County Agricultural Society member, accepts the ribbons on the first day of the fair. The ribbons are courtesy of Central State University and its 4-H program.
Submitted photo Greene County fair board members are distributing burgundy social distancing ribbons to junior fair participants who are practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions at the fair this week. Pictured, Pat Zehring, Greene County Agricultural Society member, accepts the ribbons on the first day of the fair. The ribbons are courtesy of Central State University and its 4-H program.