Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning prior to President Donald Trump’s arrival in Ohio.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test,” DeWine, a Cedarville resident, said on Twitter. “I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days.”

An email from DeWine’s press staff indicated he was returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine — who also has no symptoms — would be tested.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president and tested negative, according to the email.

We will update this story as needed.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

