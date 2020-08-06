Dog of the week: Pepper

Submitted photo Pepper is a 2-year-old female black Chinese Shar-Pei, weighing 55 pounds. Her friends at Greene County Animal Care & Control describe her as “a fun, active, attention seeker.” They said, “We know she loves to play and be active and is well potty trained. She does still need a little work with her basic obedience and greetings. As well, we continually work on introductions with new friends at the shelter. Can’t forget she loves her afternoon popsicle.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Dog Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.
XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes.
The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.
