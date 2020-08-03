Organizers offering fair food for lunch, dinner deal

XENIA — It’s fair time and that means: fair food.

All week long, folks will be able to grab lunch or dinner at the Greene County Fairgrounds during certain times for a special deal.

The Fair for Lunch deal lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone can buy a special admission ticket at the gate for $5 during those times, then go in and purchase and eat their favorite fair food. As long as they leave before 1 p.m., they can turn in their ticket at the gate and get their admission fee back.

The Fair for Dinner deal works the same way, from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants must turn their ticket in before 8 p.m. for it to be redeemed.

“It allows them to get in and get fair food and enjoy the little bit of traditional fair food that we have,” Dan Bullen, Greene County Agricultural Society treasurer, said Monday. “They can get something to eat that they normally can’t get.”

Bullen said while there may not be as much fair food as usual this year during the junior fair, there’s still fair food.

The handful of local vendors will dish up homemade ice cream, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and fresh cut fries. Italian sausage, chicken tenders, Philly cheese steaks, and hamburgers will also be on the menu.

Fair-eaters will also find pork chops, Squealin’ Taters, soft frozen lemonade, and other favorites to purchase.

“This is something we’re doing for the community to help them out, help out the vendors,” Bullen said of the lunch and dinner deal.

In the morning, a breakfast trailer will serve pancakes, sausage and egg biscuits, biscuits and gravy, and more for early-risers.

To continue the community spirit, fair organizers are offering a reduced $3 admission to the fair all week by bringing in non-perishable food items, which will go to a local food pantry. Regular daily fair admission is $5.

