Festive weekend at Mary, Help of Christians

FAIRBORN — Though Mary, Help of Christians Church cancelled its summer festival for this year, the church still has a slate of enjoyable activities for this weekend, including its annual raffle and Treasure Trove.

The Treasure Trove is a popular festival-time event. The Treasure Trove is selling a plethora of items, including clothes, electronics and used books. Items were donated by parishioners and friends of the church. The Treasure Trove is operating a little differently than normal. Visitors are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements per state guidelines.

The Treasure Trove runs on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual raffle is also still on. Raffle tickets are sold in the Parish Center. Each envelope will contain eight books of tickets, with grand prizes set at $2,000, $300, and $200. The raffle will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Entrants need not be present to win.

Drinks, snacks, and hot dogs are available during the Treasure Trove on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, excluding hours for the Spaghetti Dinner and Knights of Columbus Breakfast. Both events have eat-in, takeout, and drive-through options available.

The Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 1 will be held from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will be serving breakfast the morning of Sunday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For eat-in patrons, there will be outdoor seating available for families, with weather permitting. Tables are spaced apart appropriately for social distancing. For drive-through, patrons can place an order at the Parish Center door by St. Francis Hall, and then pull around to the kitchen door for contactless delivery.

Submitted photos by Guinivere Bishop and Sarah Truesdell The MHC raffle will be drawn on Sunday, Aug. 2 with a grand prize of $2,000. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_Snapchat-1025928898.jpg Submitted photos by Guinivere Bishop and Sarah Truesdell The MHC raffle will be drawn on Sunday, Aug. 2 with a grand prize of $2,000. Treasure Trove patrons and volunteers are required to wear masks per guidelines from the state. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_Snapchat-2024127627.jpg Treasure Trove patrons and volunteers are required to wear masks per guidelines from the state. Young volunteers mask up to staff the hot dog stand. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_Snapchat-45919815.jpg Young volunteers mask up to staff the hot dog stand.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH

