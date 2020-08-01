COVID-19 pop-up testing will take place at Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — A second Greene County COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

Greene County Public Health officials announced the event Thursday.

Free, walk-up testing will be available for all adults and children, whether they are residents of Greene County or not. Neither an appointment nor a doctor’s recommendation is needed to get tested.

“The goal of this event is to find those with positive results and get them isolated to slow the spread,” GCPH officials said in a release.

Attendees must fill out an online form prior to arrival at bit.ly/gcphnuttertest

Participants should enter the testing site from Colonel Glenn Highway. They are asked not to arrive earlier than 9 a.m. Facial coverings are required. Any attendee who is ill or experiencing symptoms should alert the greeter on site.

The average turnaround time for lab results is between two to seven days, depending on the number of tests being processed, according to GCPH.

Lab results will be sent via email if an email address is provided. If an email address is not provided, lab results will arrive by postal mail. Attendees with positive test results will also receive a phone call from a public health employee.

No notes for “return to work” will be provided at the site.

According to GCPH, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) does not recommend being tested again if a previous test result was positive.

“A negative test result is only valid for the day you are tested, as you could contract the virus later,” GCPH officials added.

A pop-up site was held at Five Rivers Greene County Health Center in Xenia on June 24. A total of 957 individuals were tested, of which nine people tested positive, according to initial reports from Five Rivers.

Pop-up testing events continue to be held throughout Ohio as the state responds to the rise in numbers. More testing sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information about the Nutter Center pop-up testing, call GCPH at 937-374-5600.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.