FPD will not investigate mask violations

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department will not be investigating violations of the statewide mask order, unless such a violation involves a criminal incident.

Citizens should not call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to report a mask violation.

“This order is a health-related order and as such, the Fairborn Police Department will not be responding to or investigating complaints about persons who are not wearing masks in violation of the order,” the City of Fairborn said in a statement.

Questions, concerns or complaints regarding non-compliance of the mask order may be directed to Greene County Public Health or the Ohio Department of Health.

“Officers will continue to educate members of the public about the order when the opportunity arises but should not be expected to respond unless the matter also involves a criminal act,” the city said. “For example, an individual that refuses to leave a business after being told to do so (mask or no mask) may constitute trespassing, and officers will respond if requested. Please help us and do your part by continuing to wash your hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing your mask.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask order went into effect July 23.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.