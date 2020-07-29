70th anniversary events remain for 2nd half of 2020

FAIRBORN — Though COVID-19 has significantly impacted events taking place across the community, the Fairborn Area Historical Society has maintained its plans to celebrate Fairborn’s 70th anniversary as much as possible.

The organization still has several events on its schedule taking place later this year. The Fairborn Senior Center will host a time capsule placement this fall.

The 30th annual Fairborn Car Show is still scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, featuring “Hot Dog” Ryman as the DJ of the event. The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the show, hopes to keep the event running with social distancing precautions on place.

The American Legion is sponsoring a Veterans Day event to take place in downtown Fairborn. At time of writing, the event is still scheduled for this November.

Additionally, the FAHS is hosting its “Legends of Fairborn” event later this year. This initiative is intended to recognize seven individuals who have made a significant impact on the Fairborn community. The deadline for nominations is Saturday, Aug. 1.

“This will be an ongoing annual event in Fairborn, but will be extra special this year as we recognize seven outstanding people, one for every ten years of Fairborn’s existence,” the organization said in a statement.

Lastly, the holiday tree lighting is planned for early December. Schwartz Jewelers has made available commemorative Christmas ornaments. Based on the occasion, and the fact that 2020 has been one of the most remarkable years in recent history, the FAHS anticipates the ornaments will become a collector’s item. The ornament features the city’s 70th anniversary emblem designed by Delaney Adams, which reflects the merger of Osborn and Fairfield 70 years ago.

By London Bishop

