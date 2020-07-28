WSU to get federal coronavirus relief funding

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is slated to receive just over $5.4 million in coronavirus relief funding as part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) portion of the CARES Act. The funding comes as part of a $200 million relief package set aside for educational institutions across Ohio.

Wright State anticipates that the funds will be used to directly support the health and public safety of the campus, such as purchasing masks, cleaning supplies and the like. Additionally, the school anticipates funds will go towards materials that bolster remote learning. Wright State plans on expanding its arsenal of laptops and equipment that can be loaned to students, as well as purchasing new cameras for professors who broadcast their lectures.

“It’s important to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors to the university, but it’s also important to protect the quality of education available to our students, even during a pandemic,” said Seth Bauguess, Wright State’s director of communications.

Wright State and other higher education institutions must still apply for the funding. Institutions must acknowledge that the money will be used appropriately, in concordance with the federal CARES act, according to controlling board documents. The state Office of Budget Management (OBM) and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) are developing the application process for the funding, according to the university.

The funding is strictly for COVID-19-related campus expenses, according to Jeff Robinson, director of communications for the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The State of Ohio Controlling Board approved $127 million in total for Ohio public universities. According to a breakdown released by the Department of Education, Ohio State is eligible for the largest slice at nearly $27.5 million.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

