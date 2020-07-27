Mercy Health offering neighborhood screenings

FAIRBORN — Mercy Health is offering mobile mammogram screenings around the Miami Valley amid concerns over COVID-19. The organization is offering the procedures through the Mobile Mammography program to reduce barriers for women who have not yet received an annual mammogram screening.

According to a release by the organization, experts across the nation fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals have likely put off getting these important procedures due to fears around coronavirus. The Mobile Mammography program aims to make mammograms as accessible as possible by bringing their technology out into the community.

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit offers “traditional 2D imaging as well as advanced 3D imaging, known as ‘breast tomosynthesis,’ that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early,” the organization said. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in the region to offer this technology.

The Mobile Mammography unit will be in Fairborn on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Road. For other locations and times, visit mercy.com

Catching breast cancer in its early stages is vital for effective treatment of the disease, and Mercy Health has options for safe screenings. Procedures inside mobile units take approximately 15 minutes, and are performed by skilled technicians operating within CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

Mercy Health asks that while mammogram screenings are usually covered by insurance, patients verify if Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. Financial assistance programs are available for uninsured or underinsured individuals.

Interested patients can make an appointment by calling 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Patients must bring a photo ID and insurance card with them to their visit.

Submitted photo Mercy Health Mobile Mammography units are coming to various locations around the Miami Valley, including Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_rsz_1springfield_mobile_mammography.ashx_.jpg Submitted photo Mercy Health Mobile Mammography units are coming to various locations around the Miami Valley, including Fairborn.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

